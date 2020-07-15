2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport adds 2 new special editions to mix things up

Enlarge Image Land Rover

Land Rover's made modest changes to the 2021 Range Rover Sport lineup, and if you're looking for something a smidge different than a standard Range Rover Sport, these changes should scratch the itch.

Specifically, the British luxury brand said on Monday it has two new special edition models for the SUV. The first is the HSE Silver Edition, which occupies a more mild space, and the second is the SVR Carbon Edition to take the SVR into more aggressive waters.

Variety is the spice of the 2021 Range Rover Sport, especially with the HSE Silver Edition. Not only will Land Rover sell the special SUV with the electrified, turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and a plug-in hybrid option, but it's the only model that offers the turbocharged 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine. If you need an oil burner in your new Range Rover Sport, this is the only way to get one for the 2021 model.

The standard mild-hybrid and turbocharged inline-six makes either 355 hp or 395 hp, depending on the output selected, while the diesel engine pushes 254 hp. It makes up for it with 443 pound-feet of torque. The plug-in hybrid, which features a 2.0-liter turbo-four, is actually the most powerful engine offered for the special edition with 398 hp and 472 lb-ft of torque.

Aside from the exclusive diesel engine, the HSE Silver Edition receives a "Shadow Atlas" finish for a lot of the trimmings, such as the grille surround, door handles and hood vents. A set of 21-inch wheels finished in black and "Diamond Turned" round of the specifics. It looks pretty lovely, especially in the bronze paint color shown. If you want one, prices start at $69,500 before a destination charge, and climb to $83,000 for the plug-in hybrid. The diesel option starts at $79,500.

Onto the the more sporting side of the Range Rover Sport, the SVR Carbon Edition accomplishes its name in spades. Exposed carbon-fiber makes its way to numerous accent pieces such as the hood, bumpers and grille. The cockpit also gets a dash of carbon-fiber as well, as does the engine cover. Underneath the cover sits the Range Rover Sport SVR's supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque.

All the carbon-fiber glitz adds $15,000 to the starting price of the SVR for a $130,000 MSRP before destination.

Although most of the changes come in the form of the new special edition models, Land Rover did add a new Premium Black Package for the P525 HSE Dynamic trim. As the name implies, there are a lot of gloss black details that wash over the hood, tailgate lettering and the roof goes all black, too. Gloss black 21- or 22-inch wheels are on the menu, and the interior goes totally black with an extravagant Ebony headliner with Grand Black veneer.