Lamborghini Sian Roadster is a sharp performer with sharper angles

With 819 electrified horsepower on tap, it'll reach 62 mph in less than 2.9 seconds.
Lamborghini on Wednesday unveiled the Sian Roadster.
As the name and pictures suggest, it's a convertible version of the Sian that we first saw in 2019.
In addition to a potent V12 gas engine, there's a 48-volt electric motor built into the seven-speed automated manual transmission that delivers 34 horsepower and can be used to reverse or park under electricity alone.
The whole shebang puts out a bloody impressive 819 hp and will reach 62 mph in less than 2.9 seconds, which is a whopping 0.1 seconds slower than the coupe.
The electric motor can also act as a torque fill during gearshifts to maintain acceleration.
Most hybrids, supercar or otherwise, rely on traditional batteries to store energy for later use.
Lamborghini, on the other hand, uses something called supercapacitors.
Think of it like a turbocharged battery, capable of accumulating and discharging energy with more gusto than your average lithium-ion cell.
Supercapacitors are also a fair bit lighter than batteries; in conjunction with the electric motor, the hybrid bits add just 75 pounds to the equation.
Keep scrolling to check out a couple more pictures of the Lamborghini Sian Roadster.
