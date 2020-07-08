Lamborghini Sian Roadster is a sharp performer with sharper angles

With 819 electrified horsepower on tap, it'll reach 62 mph in less than 2.9 seconds.

1 of 13
Lamborghini

Lamborghini on Wednesday unveiled the Sian Roadster.     

2 of 13
Lamborghini

As the name and pictures suggest, it's a convertible version of the Sian that we first saw in 2019.

3 of 13
Lamborghini

In addition to a potent V12 gas engine, there's a 48-volt electric motor built into the seven-speed automated manual transmission that delivers 34 horsepower and can be used to reverse or park under electricity alone.

4 of 13
Lamborghini

The whole shebang puts out a bloody impressive 819 hp and will reach 62 mph in less than 2.9 seconds, which is a whopping 0.1 seconds slower than the coupe.

5 of 13
Lamborghini

The electric motor can also act as a torque fill during gearshifts to maintain acceleration.

6 of 13
Lamborghini

Most hybrids, supercar or otherwise, rely on traditional batteries to store energy for later use.

7 of 13
Lamborghini

Lamborghini, on the other hand, uses something called supercapacitors.     

8 of 13
Lamborghini

Think of it like a turbocharged battery, capable of accumulating and discharging energy with more gusto than your average lithium-ion cell.    

9 of 13
Lamborghini

Supercapacitors are also a fair bit lighter than batteries; in conjunction with the electric motor, the hybrid bits add just 75 pounds to the equation.    

10 of 13
Lamborghini

Keep scrolling to check out a couple more pictures of the Lamborghini Sian Roadster.

11 of 13
Lamborghini
12 of 13
Lamborghini
13 of 13
Lamborghini
