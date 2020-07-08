2021 Lamborghini Sian Roadster is an 819-hp hybrid supercar with more wind

Enlarge Image Lamborghini

It's not obscene to assume that a fixed-roof supercar will eventually spawn a convertible variant. Last fall, we were given our first look at the hyperstylized Lamborghini Sian super-coupe. Now, several months later, it's time to take a look at the Sian again, just… a little less of it.

Lamborghini on Wednesday unveiled the Sian Roadster. As the name and pictures suggest, it's a convertible version of the Sian that we first saw in 2019. Its translated name hints at the electrification taking place underneath the body. In addition to a potent V12 gas engine, there's a 48-volt electric motor built into the seven-speed automated manual transmission that delivers 34 horsepower and can be used to reverse or park under electricity alone. The whole shebang puts out a bloody impressive 819 hp and will reach 62 mph in less than 2.9 seconds, which is a whopping 0.1 seconds slower than the coupe. The electric motor can also act as a torque fill during gearshifts to maintain acceleration.

Most hybrids, supercar or otherwise, rely on traditional batteries to store energy for later use. Lamborghini, on the other hand, uses something called supercapacitors. Think of it like a turbocharged battery, capable of accumulating and discharging energy with more gusto than your average lithium-ion cell. Lamborghini claims that whenever the Sian Roadster brakes, it will fully charge the system. Supercapacitors are also a fair bit lighter than batteries; in conjunction with the electric motor, the hybrid bits add just 75 pounds to the equation.

The Sian Roadster loses absolutely none of the coupe's wild styling. The front end is still a morass of sharp edges and junctions, especially around the headlights, where the running light seemingly travels from the fender all the way to the nose. The convertible top was added quite elegantly, with the body panels around the engine cover rising above the seatbacks. The rear end continues to be as busy as a freeway at 8:30 a.m., with hexagonal shapes in the taillights and tailpipes. It's definitely a Lamborghini; there's no mistaking it for anything else.

The color you see here is called Blu Uranus, and it looks pretty sharp, but the sky's the limit when it comes to customization; Lamborghini's Centro Stile team will work with owners to build the perfect configuration, down to every little detail. Hell, they'll even print your initials onto the air vents.

As you might imagine, the Lamborghini Sian Roadster will be quite rare. Only 19 will be built, and if you think you have a shot at one, you don't, because they're all sold out already. But don't worry, because for just $380 (only 1/10,000th the cost of the real one, assuming a price of $3.8 million), you can build your own.