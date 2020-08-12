The Stinger's updates lean on the side of premium, and the interior certainly looks the part.
The Stinger returns for 2021 with some updates to the exterior and interior design.
The rear shows the biggest changes with massive exhaust tips and a new taillight design.
Up front the headlights are redesigned, too.
The exhaust tips are gigantic.
The interior is the big story with far more premium materials and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen for infotainment.
Discuss: 2021 Kia Stinger: Make it fast, but with more luxury
