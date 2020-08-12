2021 Kia Stinger: Make it fast, but with more luxury

The Stinger's updates lean on the side of premium, and the interior certainly looks the part.

2021 Kia Stinger
The Stinger returns for 2021 with some updates to the exterior and interior design.

2021 Kia Stinger
The rear shows the biggest changes with massive exhaust tips and a new taillight design.

2021 Kia Stinger
Up front the headlights are redesigned, too.

2021 Kia Stinger
The exhaust tips are gigantic.

2021 Kia Stinger
The interior is the big story with far more premium materials and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen for infotainment.

