2021 Kia Sedona: A leather-lined machine for family duties

The new Sedona, called the Carnival elsewhere, looks super good.

2021 Kia Sedona
The 2021 Kia Sedona, shown here as the Carnival in South Korea, looks lovely.

2021 Kia Sedona
Kia wanted it to be less minivan and more "grand utility vehicle."

2021 Kia Sedona
It certainly looks more SUV-like, but make no mistake, it's a minivan with all of the body style's benefits.

2021 Kia Sedona interior
The interior looks far more premium than before.

2021 Kia Sedona
"Relaxation Mode" lets second-row passengers recline all the way and has a leg rest. So cool.

2021 Kia Sedona
The second-row seats can even pivot to feel like you're riding on a train!

2021 Kia Sedona
The back seats are probably way comfier to be sitting in, honestly.

2021 Kia Sedona
Kia plans to put the minivan on sale in South Korea shortly.

2021 Kia Sedona
No confirmation for the US just yet, but it seems highly likely we'll see the minivan in the near future.

