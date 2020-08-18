The new Sedona, called the Carnival elsewhere, looks super good.
The 2021 Kia Sedona, shown here as the Carnival in South Korea, looks lovely.
Kia wanted it to be less minivan and more "grand utility vehicle."
It certainly looks more SUV-like, but make no mistake, it's a minivan with all of the body style's benefits.
The interior looks far more premium than before.
"Relaxation Mode" lets second-row passengers recline all the way and has a leg rest. So cool.
The second-row seats can even pivot to feel like you're riding on a train!
The back seats are probably way comfier to be sitting in, honestly.
Kia plans to put the minivan on sale in South Korea shortly.
No confirmation for the US just yet, but it seems highly likely we'll see the minivan in the near future.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Kia Sedona: A leather-lined machine for family duties
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.