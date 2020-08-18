2021 Kia Sedona settles in with 'Relaxation' seats and sports V6 power

The 2021 Kia Sedona, known as the Carnival abroad, aims to be far more luxurious than it already stands. And despite the outgoing minivan's aged looks, it's actually surprisingly comfortable inside.

The 2021 model doubles down and late Monday evening, Kia shared more details about the vehicle. Specifically, we learned a lot more about the onboard comforts, like its "Relaxation Mode" second-row seats. Available in seven-seater models, the Relaxation mode seats join Kia's recline function. But, with the push of a button, the mode flips down the third row of seats and reclines passengers even further before kicking out a leg rest. If that's not VIP treatment from a minivan, we don't know what is. Plus, the second-row seats pivot for a train-line experience.

The Carnival will be offered in nine- and 11-seat layouts as well, though it's not clear what configurations will make their way to the US. It appears likely the Carnival will once again make its way here as the next Sedona, but Kia hasn't officially confirmed the model yet. Previously, Kia told Roadshow the Sedona remains an "important part" of its lineup. The automaker again reaffirmed its previous statement and declined to comment on future product.

Kia already dove into the minivan's far more premium interior and design before, but the latest announcement spilled the beans regarding powertrains. Mind you, this information may change for various countries, but the Carnival/Sedona will feature two V6 engines. The first is a 3.5-liter V6 featuring direct injection and makes 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The second is a variation of the same 3.5-liter V6, but with multi-port injection. It's good for 268 hp and 245 lb-ft of torque.

A 2.2-liter diesel engine is also part of the powertrain lineup, but don't expect the engine in the US. Each engine pairs with an eight-speed automatic as well.

The brand plans to put the Carnival on sale in South Korea in the third quarter of this year, aka, quite shortly. "Global markets" will follow, so we'll likely hear more about the US-spec Sedona soon.