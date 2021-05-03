Check out these rugged new accessories for 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Everything from a suspension lift kit and floor mats to a winch, tube doors and rock rails are available for this plug-in hybrid off-roader.
The 2021 Wrangler 4xe melds Jeep's off-road prowess with the efficiency of a plug-in hybrid.
A range of new accessories are available for this electrified off-roader.
This available center high-mount stop light features a little Jeep grille stamped into it.
Many of the new accessories available for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe are reasonably priced.
Two different 240-volt chargers are available, one that hardwires into your home or garage and another that should be portable.
This electrified Jeep offers up to 21 miles of electric-only range.
The 2-inch suspension lift kit is perhaps the most interesting accessory available for this amped-up Jeep.
What are your favorite accessories for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe?
