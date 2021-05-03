Accessorize your 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe with these new performance parts

Enlarge Image Jeep

The 2021 Wrangler 4xe is the new hotness from Jeep. This hard-core off-roader melds the go-nearly-anywhere prowess of a standard Wrangler with the added efficiency and near-silent operation of a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. But for customers who want a little bit more capability or an extra dash of style, last week Jeep announced a range of new performance parts and accessories for the 4xe.

Available through the Mopar online store, these components include everything from all-weather floor mats and a molded cargo tray to off-road lights, a reinforced swing gate and even an awesome new front bumper. Arguably, the most important item on offer is a 2-inch suspension lift kit, supposedly an industry first for a plug-in hybrid vehicle. Priced at a not-unreasonable $1,495, this components set includes four springs, Fox shock absorbers, new stabilizer bar links, a bucket of fasteners and more.

To help customers take full advantage of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and the 21 miles of all-electric range it provides, the company is offering a pair of 240-volt at-home chargers. The HCS40 model stickers for $621.50 and is designed to be hardwired into your home or garage. In comparison, the HCS40P variant is a skosh pricier at $647.90, though its plug-in design means it should be portable.

Enlarge Image Jeep

Shielding this Wrangler's from rough terrain are Jeep's new rock rails. These roll-formed steel accessories protect the lower portions of the vehicle's body from stones or other jagged topography. Priced at $925, they should be a no-brainer for anyone who regularly goes muddin' or mountain climbing in their Wrangler.

Letting a little bit of Mother Nature in, a set of tube doors is now available for the 4xe. Constructed of durable 2-inch steel tubing and designed to fit like the factory-installed doors, these open-air swingers look great and should last a lifetime. You'll pay $1,195 for the privilege of an airier driving experience.

The available Jeep Performance Parts Warn winch seems a bit spendy at $1,595, until you realize how valuable it is. Waterproof and completely submersible, this little dynamo can help get your Wrangler 4xe out of the stickiest of situations when you're out on the trail. Spooled up with 100 feet of synthetic rope, this winch is treated to a rugged three-stage finish for long-haul durability.

There are many more accessories available for the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe, items that will make this already capable rock crawler even more impressive. Like other Wranglers, the 4xe is Trail Rated and features solid axles front and rear, which help it to drive through up to 30 inches of water. It's also fitted with a full-time four-wheel-drive system and a two-speed transfer case. The plug-in hybrid drivetrain delivers 21 miles of electric-only range and a prodigious 470 pound-feet of torque, which is a godsend while out on the trail.