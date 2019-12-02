Here's the updated, 2021 Jaguar F-Type

The Jaguar F-Type sports car has been enhanced for 2021. This British two-seater has been mildly restyled and further sharpened for the upcoming model year.
This car's interior is driver-focused, just like before.
Those headlights have been revised to provide a more menacing look.
The taillights have also been redesigned.
Each engine gets a different exhaust-finisher arrangement.
The F-Type is quite beautiful when viewed from the side.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board.
A twisting road is exactly where you'll want to exercise this big-cat sports car.
There's a 10-inch screen on the dashboard, complete with an infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android auto.
