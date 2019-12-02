Here's the updated, 2021 Jaguar F-Type

  • 2021 Jaguar F-Type
The Jaguar F-Type sports car has been enhanced for 2021. This British two-seater has been mildly restyled and further sharpened for the upcoming model year.

This car's interior is driver-focused, just like before. 

Those headlights have been revised to provide a more menacing look.

The taillights have also been redesigned.

Each engine gets a different exhaust-finisher arrangement.

The F-Type is quite beautiful when viewed from the side. 

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard across the board.

A twisting road is exactly where you'll want to exercise this big-cat sports car.

There's a 10-inch screen on the dashboard, complete with an infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android auto.

For more photos of the 2021 Jaguar F-Type keep clicking through this gallery.

