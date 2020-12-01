2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR looks better than ever

This very loud and very fast SUV gets design tweaks that actually improved performance.

2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-113
1 of 14
Jaguar

Jaguar has facelifted the F-Pace SVR for 2021.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-116
2 of 14
Jaguar

The updated SVR has a new front bumper with larger intakes for better aerodynamics and improved cooling.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-117
3 of 14
Jaguar

A 550-hp supercharged V8 is still standard, but there's a little more torque for a higher top speed and quicker acceleration.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-115
4 of 14
Jaguar

LED lights front and rear have new graphics.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-119
5 of 14
Jaguar

The interior gets an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running an improved infotainment system.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-118
6 of 14
Jaguar

The F-Pace gets over-the-air software updates and dual-sim capability.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-121
7 of 14
Jaguar

These lovely bucket seats are optional.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-123
8 of 14
Jaguar

Other interior improvements include a redesigned shifter and steering wheel.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-114
9 of 14
Jaguar

Keep swiping to see more of the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-110
10 of 14
Jaguar
Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-111
11 of 14
Jaguar
Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-112
12 of 14
Jaguar
Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-120
13 of 14
Jaguar
Read the article
2021-jaguar-f-pace-svr-122
14 of 14
Jaguar
Read the article
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

7 Photos
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

28 Photos
2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a few small tweaks

2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a few small tweaks

24 Photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

5 Photos
2021 Lexus IS is a sharp little number

2021 Lexus IS is a sharp little number

26 Photos
2021 Hyundai Veloster N is still the most fun hot hatch

2021 Hyundai Veloster N is still the most fun hot hatch

45 Photos
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is the fastest Ford EV

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is the fastest Ford EV

4 Photos