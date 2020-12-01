2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR looks better than ever

This very loud and very fast SUV gets design tweaks that actually improved performance.
Jaguar has facelifted the F-Pace SVR for 2021.
The updated SVR has a new front bumper with larger intakes for better aerodynamics and improved cooling.
A 550-hp supercharged V8 is still standard, but there's a little more torque for a higher top speed and quicker acceleration.
LED lights front and rear have new graphics.
The interior gets an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen running an improved infotainment system.
The F-Pace gets over-the-air software updates and dual-sim capability.
These lovely bucket seats are optional.
Other interior improvements include a redesigned shifter and steering wheel.
