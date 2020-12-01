2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR gets racier looks and a higher top speed

Jaguar

The facelifted 2021 Jaguar F-Pace was unveiled a couple months ago, so it's been high time for the very loud, very fast F-Pace SVR performance version to get some updates too. And wouldn't you know it, here it is! Jaguar isn't messing around with the SVR, improving the crossover where it was necessary and leaving alone the stuff that was already fantastic.

Like before, the SVR is powered by Jaguar Land Rover's tried-and-true (and extremely awesome) supercharged 5.0-liter V8. It makes the same 550 horsepower as last year's model, but torque has increased by 14 pound-feet to a total of 516 lb-ft. An 8-speed automatic is still the transmission of choice, but Jaguar says the powertrain gains the better torque converter from the XE SV Project 8. The 2021 SVR will hit 60 mph in 3.8 seconds, which is 0.3 second quicker than before, and it'll top out at 178 mph, a 2-mph increase.

A new feature called Dynamic Launch "uses driveline inertia" to optimize torque getting sent to the wheels during gear changes, which helps with acceleration. Jaguar also tweaked the transmission and drive mode tuning, there's a new electronic power steering system that's quicker and should provide better feedback, the adaptive dampers have been refined, and the huge disc brakes get a new power booster for better performance and feel.

Exterior changes are fairly minimal, but that's okay, because the F-Pace remains one of the best looking crossovers in its class. There's a new front bumper with a bigger grille larger intakes that Jaguar says is inspired by motorsports, and it actually provides better performance. Jaguar says the new SVR has a lower coefficient of drag, better engine and brake cooling, and a 35 percent reduction in life. The fully LED headlights and taillights get sharper graphics, and there are new wheel designs.

Jaguar

The interior receives more meaningful updates. Following in the footsteps of other updated Jags, the 2021 F-Pace SVR has a new Pivi Pro infotainment system that uses an 11.4-inch curved touchscreen. The new screen is 48% larger and three times brighter than the old one, and the system has over-the-air software update capability. Also onboard is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, dual-sim tech and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster.

Still available are fabulous racing-inspired front bucket seats, which have hexagonal stitching at the shoulders and special perforation on the backrests. A new, chunkier gear selector replaces the old electronic knob, and the redesigned steering wheel gets zinc-alloy paddles. And as you'd expect the SVR gets some new color and trim options.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but the 2021 F-Pace SVR should stick close to the outgoing model's $81,750 base price when it goes on sale at some point next year.