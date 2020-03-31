2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid looks striking in gray

  • 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
The 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid looks edgy, just like the standard Elantra.

In the first photos released that show the hybrid model, we don't spy any major differences.

This gray color looks sharp, though.

The same distinctly edgy looks remain, which everyone seems to love or hate.

I think this car has its good angles, and its bad ones.

Inside, the gauges have a distinct look.

There are also graphics to show off how the battery's working.

Instead of a tachometer, there's a basic gauge to show what the electrified powertrain is doing at the moment.

A 10.25-inch infotainment screen is optional.

