Here's the 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid in all its edgy glory

Enlarge Image Hyundai

Just over a week ago, Hyundai ushered in the 2021 Elantra, and for the first time, the brand will offer the compact car as a hybrid.

Well, here's a good look at what buyers are in for when the fuel-sipping Elantra reaches dealers. Hyundai on Tuesday released the first photos of the car and, just like its nonhybrid sibling, it's an edgy thing. Back on March 20, we were only treated to pictures of the standard Elantra, but I don't spy any major styling changes over the standard car save for the hybrid badging at the rear. Inside, the digital gauges sport their own distinct look and there are some unique graphics to illustrate how the electrified powertrain works.

I do think, personally, this gray color is doing the Elantra a lot more favors than the red hue we first saw.

The Elantra Hybrid might end up being the sportiest pick of the bunch, simply due to its powertrain. The hybrid model pairs a 1.6-liter Atkinson cycle inline-four engine with a 1.32 kilowatt-hour battery to make 139 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. Right off the bat, it's way more torque than the standard Elantra's 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle inline-four engine, which creates 132 lb-ft. Power is only slightly more at 147 hp.

The biggest differentiator is the transmission. While standard Elantras get a CVT, the Elantra Hybrid packs a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. It should provide for some quick shifts and a far more engaging experience. We won't know that until we get some wheel time, but the hybrid remains a promising little thing. Oh, and it should return 50 miles per gallon combined.

The Elantra Hybrid will get the same roster of standard and available features as the standard Elantra, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a suite of active safety features and a 10.25-inch infotainment system. A digital key may also replace a physical key fob.

The 2021 Elantra Hybrid and the regular Elantra will trickle into dealerships late this year. Production should kick off at the company's plant in Alabama this fall, bearing we don't see some sort of really lengthy shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Alabama-based facility is currently offline to slow COVID-19's spread.