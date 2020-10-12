2021 Honda Accord sticks to the sedan formula

It's not wildly different from last year, but there's new tech and a new trim.

2021 Honda Accord
The 2021 Honda Accord ushers in mild changes.

It looks pretty much the same, but the grille is new.

Some new wheels fill out the hybrid model and there's a new Sport Special Edition trim.

The grille is wider with horizontal slats, which Honda said helps the Sensing suite of tech work even better.

Believe it or not, this is the hybrid model pictured. Not too frumpy at all.

I do not care for the new wheels, though.

They just don't do the car justice.

Prices climb with the new model year, too.

Some of the increases come from the fact there's no longer a manual transmission available.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2021 Accord!

