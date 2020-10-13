2021 Honda Accord reveal: Fresh style, more tech but no manual gearbox

Enlarge Image Honda

One of Roadshow's favorite family sedans is getting a freshened look and a brace of new equipment. The 2021 Honda Accord bowed on Monday with slightly tweaked styling, more tech and a new trim level that will surely appeal to those shopping the popular Accord Sport variant. All in all, the updates should be much appreciated by those still interested in a vehicle with four doors and a trunk.

Every Accord trim gets a redesigned, wider grille that incorporates some new horizontal pieces to emphasize width. It's definitely not a huge change, but it helps the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assist tech work even better, according to the automaker. LED headlights are also standard on Accord Sport and above, though those shopping the Accord Hybrid will need to splurge for at least the EX trim for the same lighting tech. Every Accord except the Sport trim gets a set of new wheels that I personally do not care for whatsoever and the Accord Hybrid Touring nabs its own unique set of wheels, while all other Hybrid models get blue accents to signify its fuel-sipping credentials; the hybrid powertrain returns an EPA-estimated 48 miles per gallon.

Enlarge Image Honda

Inside, the already well-appointed cockpit now features an 8.0-inch touchscreen as standard and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also join the standard equipment list. Previously, the tech and larger screen were not available on the base LX trim. The more luxurious Accord EX-L and Touring trims go further and add wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the Accord Hybrid makes the wireless tech standard on the EX trim and above. Truly, the wireless versions make the system so much better to use, if you like using them at all. Rounding out the changes for all Accords is a new Rear Seat Reminder system.

Making its debut as part of the Accord lineup is the new Sport Special Edition trim. The previous Accord EX trim is gone in favor of this new combination, which builds on the Accord Sport with more luxurious features. It honestly reads like a greatest hits album of in-demand comforts. Leather upholstery, heated front seats, smart keyless entry and a power driver's seat are all part of the new trim. Prices start at $29,675 after a $995 destination charge, or $1,490 more than a regular Accord Sport. A 1.5-liter turbo-four and CVT remain the standard powertrain. The Accord Hybrid sticks with its 2.0-liter Atkinson Cycle inline-four engine paired with a small electric motor.

As for other prices, the Accord's base price climbs by $500 to $25,725. Elsewhere, Honda effectively jacked the Accord's price up since the sedan will no longer feature an optional manual transmission, though it hits the Accord Sport 2.0 the most with its lovely 2.0-liter turbo-four. While other trims previously offered with a manual see an increase of a few hundred bucks, the cheapest Accord Sport 2.0 costs $1,205 more since the 10-speed automatic becomes standard for 2021. We'll miss that manual, but clearly, we were in the minority of Accord shoppers.

The 2021 Accord goes on sale this Tuesday. If you want an Accord with a manual, you'll need to scour local dealers for any remaining inventory because those days are gone, friends.