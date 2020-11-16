The AT4 gets a little tougher while keeping its premium feel.
The 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition is here.
It includes a few more off-road goods, including a self-leveling suspension and skid plates.
It's very much a Colorado ZR2 lite.
Preorders for the truck open by the end of this year.
2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition: Just a few more goodies
