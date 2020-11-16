2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition takes a tougher approach

Enlarge Image GMC

When the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 debuted, I called it the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 lite. Now, consider the new Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition an effort to inch a little closer to Chevy's off-road wonder. It's not all the way there, but it comes a little closer.

The new truck bowed on Monday, and overall it remains a posher alternative to the Colorado ZR2. The Canyon AT4 has been that from the get-go, but the Off-Road Performance Edition adds a few more off-road-focused features to toughen the truck up. Chief among those features is a factory-installed suspension-leveling kit. You'll also notice GMC went ahead and ditched the front air dam to improve the pickup's approach angle. The brand said the angle improves by 35%, and it's now a nearly 30-degree angle.

Rocker panel protectors and a set of skid plates for the front and middle parts of the Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition ensure drivers don't have to worry about damage to critical components such as the front differential and more. The standard AT4 gear is all included, too. Good stuff like an Eaton G80 rear automatic locking differential and advanced hill descent control system and 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires remain part of the package.

On the cosmetic side of things, the special edition truck rocks a set of 17-inch gloss black wheels, black AT4 logos and an exhaust tip finished in an identical gloss black.

GMC didn't share prices yet, but fans will be able to preorder the new pickup by the end of this year. If you need to focus on the finer side of off-roading, the brand just granted your wish.