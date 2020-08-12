  • 2021 Genesis G80
The 2021 Genesis G80 is a handsome luxury sedan. 

This interior is absolutely beautiful, with premium materials and a tasteful design.

Two engine will be offered in the G80, including a 2.5-liter turbo-four and a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.

That tapering roofline looks dramatic and should help improve aerodynamics, too.

Those front seats should be plenty comfortable.

This Genesis' rear bench isn't quite as spacious or coddling as its front buckets, but that's to be expected.

This car's infotainment screen measures an impressive 14.5 inches. 

Not everyone will love the grille. What do you think of it?

This is a handsome angle.

For more photos of the 2021 Genesis G80, keep clicking through this gallery. 

Inside and out, the 2021 Genesis G80 looks like a winner

