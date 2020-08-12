The 2021 Genesis G80 sedan puts Germany on notice

Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Genesis has the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz locked in its sights. This upscale South Korean brand's latest products, including the GV80 SUV and 2021 G80 sedan look like serious threats to German dominance in the luxury-vehicle space.

With its gigantic, shield-shaped grille, beautifully tapering roofline and quad-element light fixtures front and rear, the G80 is certainly dressed to impress. But it's more than just a pretty face.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2021 Genesis G80 is a serious luxury contender

Inside, this car's cabin is rife with upscale materials and plenty of technology, including super-soft leather and a 14.5-inch infotainment screen. Engineers paid plenty of attention to NVH, that's noise vibration and harshness. To suppress unwanted racket, this car features acoustic glass on the windshield and sides, the door seals have been improved, its powertrains are better insulated and it even rolls on sound-reducing wheels.

Under the hood, this luxurious Genesis sedan will be offered with two engines. A 2.5-liter turbo-four serves base duty, while a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 is the up-level offering. Both are matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be had with either rear- or all-wheel drive.

Aggressive pricing is another feather in the G80's cap. Including destination fees, it should kick off at less than $49,000, undercutting its German competition by thousands. For all the juicy details about this exciting new sedan from Genesis, make sure to watch the accompanying first-look video above.