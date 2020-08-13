Whether you dig the Bronco or Bronco Sport, more than 100 accessories will be ready to roll when the SUVs hit dealers.
Ford on Thursday unveiled a collection of new concepts based on both the Bronco and Bronco Sport.
While they're definitely bitchin', the point isn't just to show off cool cars -- it's to highlight the factory-backed collection of accessories that will be ready when these two SUVs launch.
The Bronco will have more than 200 accessories available for purchase between the two- and four-door models, and the Bronco Sport will offer over 100.
That's a whole lot o' kit.
Now, you might say, "This is all well and good, but I have to lease the car, and I don't want a dozen accessories I can't sell in my garage when the term ends."
Don't worry, hypothetical person I made up specifically for this segue, because Ford's got you covered.
Leased Broncos and Bronco Sports (Broncos Sport?) can pick up accessories on a residual basis, meaning lessees will pay a small bit up front for said add-ons and then just return them with the vehicle at the end.
So, not only can you lease the vehicle itself, you can also lease the accessories as part of the same deal.
In all, more than 165,000 people plunked down $100 for an early spot in the Ford Bronco production queue, and I imagine many of them will want accessories.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of Ford's new Bronco and Bronco Sport accessory concepts.
Discuss: Ford Bronco accessory concepts preview hundreds of ways to customize
