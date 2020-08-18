Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport concepts preview hundreds of accessories and mods

Enlarge Image Ford

Building personalized off-road-ready SUVs is hardly a new trend. It doesn't take much effort to find, say, a baker's dozen Jeep Wranglers loaded up with all manner of aftermarket bits and bobs meant to provide more personalization and perhaps a bit more capability at the same time. With the pending release of the 2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs, Ford is making sure to get ahead of this ever-present trend -- way ahead.

On Thursday, Ford officials unveiled a collection of new concepts based on both the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport. While they're definitely bitchin', the point isn't just to show off cool trucks -- it's to highlight the factory-backed collection of accessories that will be ready when these two SUVs launch. The Bronco will have more than 200 accessories available for purchase between the two- and four-door models, and the Bronco Sport will offer over 100. That's a whole lot o' kit.

These two concepts are geared toward different endgames. Let's say you like to fish. You'll dig the Outer Banks Fishing Guide concept, based on the four-door Bronco, which carries a first-row soft top, a roof rack, a custom fishing pole attachment connected to the front fender's trail sights and a slide-out tailgate. If you're more about hitting the dirt, the two-door Trail Rig concept packs all manner of LED lighting, a Warn winch and a whole bunch of recovery gear mounted on a Yakima roof rack.

Don't think that the accessory love stops with the big-boy Bronco, either. There are three Bronco Sport concepts in this collection, too. The Trail Rig concept leans into the dirt with 31-inch mud tires, a 1-inch lift kit, LED lights aplenty and mounts to carry things like jerry cans and high-lift jacks. The Off-Roadeo Adventure Patrol ties into Ford's off-road roadshow that will land in a few select spots around the country to give folks a chance to get down and dirty with the Bronco in person. Finally, there's the Bronco Sport TOW RZR, which showcases the SUV's 2,200-pound towing capacity by hauling a new Polaris RZR XP Turbo 1000 with the help of Ford's optional Class II Trailer Tow package.

Now, you might say, "This is all well and good, but I have to lease the car, and I don't want a dozen accessories I can't sell in my garage when the term ends." Don't worry, hypothetical person I made up specifically for this segue, because Ford's got you covered. Leased Broncos and Bronco Sports (Broncos Sport?) can pick up accessories on a residual basis, meaning lessees will pay a small bit up front for said add-ons and then just return them with the vehicle at the end. So not only can you lease the vehicle itself, you can also lease the accessories as part of the same deal.

To say the 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport debuted to widespread attention wouldn't be doing them justice. After the vehicles' debut, Ford sold out of the limited-quantity First Edition models. In all, more than 165,000 people plunked down $100 for an early spot in the production queue. And with other activities like its Off-Roadeo and the return of the Bronco R to the Baja 1000 off-road race, I don't think this will be the last you'll hear about the Bronco between now and when it debuts.

