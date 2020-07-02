2021 Dodge Charger SRT Redeye makes our favorite Hellcat even better with 797 hp

The 2021 Dodge Charger Redeye is just like the Charger Hellcat we know and love, but extra.
By that we mean that the wick has been turned up and the engine now produces 797 horsepower.
The car still gets the excellent widebody that became standard on the Charger Hellcat in 2019.
But it benefits from a new hood with more cooling.
The Challenger Hellcat may get all the glory and headlines...
But the added wheelbase and practicality of the four-door Charger makes it way more fun to get silly in.
The chassis and braking upgrades that we saw in the Challenger's transition to Redeye make a comeback here, too.
Including dinner plate-sized brakes with big Brembo calipers.
An adaptive suspension is standard as is a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Charger Redeye will be in dealers in 2021.