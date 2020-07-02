2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets the Redeye treatment

Enlarge Image Dodge

As far as we're concerned, the Charger Hellcat is the best Hellcat. Yeah, it's a sedan, but it's more comfortable, more spacious and better looking (subjectively, of course) than the two-door Challenger. And while the Challenger coupe had previously set itself apart with the availability of a 797-horsepower Redeye version, the Charger's getting in on that glory, too.

Dodge unveiled the 2021 Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye on Thursday, which not only gets 797 hp, but a whopping 650 pound-feet of torque. That means it'll accelerate to 60 mph in around three seconds and will top out at 203 mph. It will blitz a quarter mile in 10.6 seconds, too. Yeah, we're as excited as you. Plus, a few other choice touches all work to make one of our favorite sport sedans even better.

The most noticeable tweak is found on the already-handsome Charger's front end. The Redeye gets a new hood with a bigger cold air scoop, as well as heat extractor vents to help maintain underhood temperatures. Sadly, the Charger's headlights don't lend themselves to the awesome intake treatment seen on the Challenger. The Widebody kit from the 2020 Charger Hellcat is back, adding 3.5 inches of necessary width to the car, to help make room for big 305/35ZR20 tires under the arches.

Being the top-tier Chargers, the 2021 Hellcat and Redeye get adaptive dampers, as well as 15.7-inch, two-piece front disc brakes with Brembo calipers. Dodge's Line Lock (burnouts!), Power Reserve (which pre-pressurizes the intake manifold for instant throttle response) and the Power Chiller (which uses AC refrigerant to cool the intake air) are also standard.

"The magic of the Dodge Charger is that it delivers all the performance of a true American muscle car while also being able to deliver a family of four or five, day in and day out," Tim Kuniskis, Fiat-Chrysler's head of North American passenger cars, said in a statement. "The Charger is a big, comfortable, five-passenger sedan that can run the quarter-mile in the mid-10s, 0-60 in the mid 3s and reach a top speed of 203 mph, and be your daily driver."

Dealers will open the 2021 Charger order books this fall, with the first vehicles expected to reach customers in early 2021. Pricing hasn't been announced, but given Dodge has always offered its Hellcats at an incredible (but relative) power-per-dollar value, expect prices to stay below $100,000.