2021 Chrysler Pacifica offered with new Mopar Accessories

Grab a rooftop carrier, a bike rack or even a collapsible pet kennel for your Pacifica or Voyager minivan.
Are you going to accessorize your Pacifica?
A range of different storage solutions are offered by Mopar.
Keep your skis and snowboards locked up tight with this roof rack.
Infotainment screens can be shielded from the dangers of everyday life by available screen protectors.
With this carrier, your bike isn't going anywhere you don't want it to.
For extra storage space, consider one of these rooftop cargo carriers.
A road-hazard kit can keep you safe should something go wrong.
These underfloor storage bins are a clever idea.
An all-weather floor mat is a must-have item.
Keep pets safe with this Chrysler-branded kennel.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.