Enhance your 2021 Chrysler Pacifica with new Mopar goodies

Minivans are boring family vehicles better suited to Costco runs and ferrying middle-school lacrosse teams to practice than setting drivers' hearts aflutter. Or are they? Increasing the allure of the fashionable Chrysler Pacifica, a host of exciting new Mopar accessories for this three-row schlepper were announced on Thursday.

Stellantis (yep, we're still getting used to that name, too), parent company of Chrysler and Mopar, unveiled a range of optional goodies for this minivan, which is now offered with all-wheel drive for added traction in difficult conditions, or mild off-road capability. Some 85 factory-backed accessories are available for the Pacifica and its lower-cost sibling, the Voyager.

For added versatility, you can equip your Chrysler minivan with a rooftop cargo box. This accessory is offered in three sizes: 13 cubic feet, 14 cubic feet and a whopping 17 cubes. The smallest one costs $565 and largest offering goes for $595, but the Goldilocks middle child is the most affordable of the bunch, going for $490. Each carrier is lockable, weathertight and made of durable thermoplastic. Keeping drag to a minimum, they feature an aerodynamic design.

For winter-sports enthusiasts, the Pacifica can be fitted with a nifty Mopar ski and snowboard carrier. Like the cargo boxes mentioned above, this assemblage mounts to the roof and can hold up to six pairs of skis, four snowboards or a combination of the two. For snazzy good looks and long-haul durability, this carrier is made of anodized aluminum and, perhaps best of all, it won't break the bank, stickering for a reasonable $255.

Animal enthusiasts should love the Pacifica's pet kennel, which costs $190. This soft-sided critter transporter is emblazoned with the Chrysler logo and collapses when not needed so it doesn't take up extra space.

Making it easier to keep track of your junk, this minivan can be fitted with Stow 'n Go cargo bins, which fit into the underfloor storage cubbies in the second row. Priced at $139, these two black totes provide additional removable storage. They're also lightweight and washable.

Shielding the Pacifica's swanky interior from the detritus of everyday life, you can get some nifty all-weather floor mats. This five-piece set is rather pricey at $260, but the protection it provides should more than pay for itself. Molded to perfectly fit the contours of this minivan's floors, these mats feature deep ribs to capture mud and grime, snow and ice so it doesn't damage the carpets.

This is just a handful of the accessories available for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager minivans. You can also get splash guards and screen protectors, new wheel center caps and bike carries. To see the complete range of goodies offered, visit Mopar's online store.