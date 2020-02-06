2021 Chevy Equinox brings slicker looks to Chicago

  • 2021 Chevy Equinox
Chevrolet on Thursday unveiled the 2021 Equinox crossover.     

Photo:Chevrolet
It's been given a whole host of updates both inside and out, and not only do these changes improve the car's looks, they make the vehicle more compelling than before by throwing in some new safety tech, too.

Photo:Chevrolet
The crossover now comes standard with lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and a following-distance monitor.     

Photo:Chevrolet
Throw down some more cash and you can also option parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist and blind-spot monitoring.    

Photo:Chevrolet
The front of the 2021 Equinox is a little more Blazer-y now, thanks to a new set of headlights that better matches up with the car's grille.    

Photo:Chevrolet
Out back, there's a new set of taillights that have cool internal elements, and the tailpipes have a more premium look to 'em.

Photo:Chevrolet
Buyers get the choice of two gas engines, a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 or a 2.0-liter turbo four.     

Photo:Chevrolet
Depending on the engine, a six- or nine-speed automatic transmission is on offer.     

Photo:Chevrolet
The 2021 Chevy Equinox will be on display at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show this month. It'll reach dealerships in the fall.

Photo:Chevrolet
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Chevy Equinox.

Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
Photo:Chevrolet
