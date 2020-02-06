2021 Chevy Equinox gets a nip, a tuck and a new RS trim

Enlarge Image Chevrolet

When it comes to immensely popular vehicles, it helps to keep things fresh. Not only does that guarantee your cars remain at the forefront of the conversation, it gives longtime consumers yet another reason to come back through the dealership doors. At the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, we're getting a look at a midcycle refresh of one of Chevy's most important small SUVs.

Chevrolet on Thursday unveiled the 2021 Equinox crossover. It's been given a whole host of updates both inside and out, and not only do these changes improve the car's looks, they make the vehicle more compelling than before by throwing in some new safety tech, too.

The front of the 2021 Equinox is a little more Blazer-y now, thanks to a new set of headlights that better matches up with the car's grille. With the way the lights are shaped, there's a little bit of Honda CR-V in there, too (not a bad thing). Out back, there's a new set of taillights that have cool internal elements, and the tailpipes have a more premium look to 'em.

One of the 2021 Equinox's biggest updates is the addition of a new trim. The Equinox RS will bring a sportier look to the SUV by way of a gloss black grille, black badges and trim elements and dark alloy wheels. Inside, there's an RS-specific shift knob, red stitching and black upholstery.

On the tech front, most everything is the same, including Chevy's latest infotainment system that carries both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, Big Bowtie did throw some new safety system the Equinox's way. The crossover now comes standard with lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and a following-distance monitor. Throw down some more cash and you can also option parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, automatic parking assist and blind-spot monitoring.

Otherwise, the Equinox is the same as before. Buyers get the choice of two gas engines, a 1.5-liter turbocharged I4 or a 2.0-liter turbo four. Depending on the engine, a six- or nine-speed automatic transmission is on offer. All-wheel drive is available, while front-wheel drive is standard.

The 2021 Chevy Equinox will be on display at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show this month. It'll reach dealerships in the fall.