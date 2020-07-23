2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow edition is for executive goths only

It's also super limited, with 75 units destined for the US.
BMW's X7 Dark Shadow edition seems perfectly suited to dominate the executive goth section of the market.
It does so not only by cloaking itself in muted grays, blacks and dark blues, but by being super limited.
How limited? Try 75 for the US.
The Dark Shadow is based on the top-tier M50i X7 with all its 522 horsepower.
It then piles on every conceivable options package.
And then lets buyers choose whether they want a second-row bench or captain's chairs.
BMW is accepting preorders for this gloomy and gorgeous people hauler now.
You'll have to pay $1,000 for a reservation against a retail price of $120,490 to join the coven of Dark Shadow owners.
Inside you get all kinds of alcantara, nappa leather and Fineline wood trim in blue and black.
Sisters of Mercy T-shirt sold separately.
Scroll down for more pics of the 2021 BMW X7 Dark Shadow.
