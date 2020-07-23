BMW's 2021 X7 Dark Shadow edition is the ultimate luxury-goth SUV

BMW

Blacked-out editions of cars are all the rage right now, and while most of them feel like half-assed cash grabs, BMW thought it would show everyone else the way it should be done by announcing its 2021 X7 Dark Shadow edition.

Now, BMW's definitely-not-a-1960s-vampire-soap-opera reference starts on the right foot by being based on the hot M50i version of the X7. In case you forgot, the M50i gets BMW's much-loved 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces (in this trim) 523 horsepower and 533 pound-feet of torque.

To give the Dark Shadow edition its decidedly excellent luxury-goth aesthetic, the folks in Munich are making sure that it comes with all the options boxes ticked already. The only decision you need to make as a buyer during the preorder phase is whether you want captain's chairs in the second row or a bench.

You want specifics? Fine, fine. The Dark Shadow edition will come standard with the Driving Assistance Professional package, the Cold Weather package, the Luxury Seating package (ventilated and massaging seats, natch), the Executive package, the upgraded Bowers & Wilkins stereo and on and on. You get the idea.

BMW

The Dark Shadow will come exclusively in a shade of BMW Individual Frozen Arctic Grey Metallic and features all the black Shadowline trim you could ever want, offering a truly dark and, uh, shadowy exterior unlike some other manufacturers (Rolls-Royce, we're looking at you).

Inside, BMW keeps it special by giving the Dark Shadow a Night Blue Alcantara headliner, Night Blue and black two-tone leather seats with contrast stitching, and lots of Night Blue Nappa Leather all over the upper dashboard, doors and armrests. BMW also selected its unique Fineline wood trim and aluminum inserts to set things off.

It's all pretty moody and dramatic and definitely feels more Jason Lee in The Crow than Hayden Christensen in Life as a House (which is a good thing), and it might just be our favorite version of the already likable X7. If you like it too, you might want to preorder one of the 75 units planned for the US market, which will require a $1,000 deposit against the $120,490 asking price with production set to begin in Q4 of this year.