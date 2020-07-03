2021 BMW M3 and M4 are almost ready for prime time

The new performance models will have up to 510 horsepower, an available manual transmission and optional all-wheel drive.

The BMW M3 sedan and M4 coupe will debut in September, and BMW has released new images and information about the two performance models.

Both cars will be powered by a turbocharged inline-six engine making 480 horsepower in standard trim and 510 hp in Competition spec.

The "base" car will be available with a six-speed automatic transmission, while the Competition will use an eight-speed automatic.

BMW says that the Competition cars will be available with all-wheel drive, with those versions debuting at a later date.

From these new photos we can see that the cars will have an aggressive stance with flared fenders and wide wheels.

At the rear there's a set of quad tailpipes and a lip spoiler.

The interior looks largely the same as what's on the current 3 Series and 4 Series, but expect bucket seats and unique trim options.

A shadowy, no-camo teaser also confirms that the cars will have the same giant grille as the regular 4 Series.

Keep going to see more photos of the 2021 BMW M3 and M4.

