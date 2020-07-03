2021 BMW M3 and M4 will debut in September with up to 510 hp, manual transmission available

BMW

BMW has entered the final testing phase for the upcoming next-gen M3 sedan and M4 coupe and has released a set of photos of the car running around the Sachsenring racetrack in Germany, home to the DTM racing series. In addition to the new images we've learned a number of new details about the cars, which will both debut in September.

The new cars will use a "newly developed" turbocharged inline-six engine, likely just an evolution of the motor found in the X3 and X4 M. Like other recent BMW M models, the M3 and M4 will be available in both regular and Competition forms. The base version will have 480 horsepower and a manual transmission, while the Competition will get 510 horses and an eight-speed automatic. BMW is proud of the fact that the M3 and M4 will be the only cars in their segments available with a manual, and we're pretty happy about it too. It's unclear if the "base" model will also be available with the Competition's automatic -- we can't imagine it won't be.

BMW also confirmed rumors that the M3 and M4 will get all-wheel drive. The M-optimized xDrive system will be optional on the Competition trim, and the AWD models will be revealed sometime after the regular rear-drive cars. This will mark the first time an M3 has ever been offered with AWD, and it will be the only car in the segment besides the Audi RS4 to have four driven wheels.

From the photos of camouflaged cars we can see a number of details that BMW didn't talk about. The wheels on the Competition model are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires, size 265/35ZR-19, and the car looks to have huge carbon-ceramic brakes. Both cars have flared fenders, deep side skirts, quad exhaust tips housed in an aggressive diffuser, M-specific side mirrors and rear lip spoilers.

What isn't covered up in the interior looks largely the same as the standard 3 Series and 4 Series, but we can see M-colored stitching, different pedals and drive mode selectors similar to what's on the M5. Also expect grippier bucket seats and unique color and trim options for the M models. Under the hood there are large cross braces and a refreshing lack of plastic coverings.

In addition to the camo'd photos, BMW also released a teaser showing the front end of the M4 and the rear end of the M3. As we already knew from a leaked image, the M4 will get the same massive grille as the regular 4 Series, and the M3 will have it as well. We can also see quad tailpipes set into an aggressive rear diffuser, and both cars seem to be painted in searing colors.

The M3 sedan and M4 coupe will both debut at some point in mid-September of this year, with the AWD versions and the inevitable M4 convertible to arrive later.