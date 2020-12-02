2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition has rear-wheel drive and a black-and-red get-up

Only 30 of these R8s will be coming to the US.
Oh hey, it's the 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition.
Only 30 of these R8s will be sold in the US.
They'll all have rear-wheel drive.
Black paint and matte black wheels are part of the package.
Power comes from a 5.2-liter V10 engine.
The matte black wheels have red accents.
The whole look is pretty cool.
Black badges!
Carbon mirror caps!
Keep scrolling for more photos of this limited-edition R8.
