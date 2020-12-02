2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition has rear-wheel drive and a black-and-red get-up

Only 30 of these R8s will be coming to the US.

2021 Audi R8 Panther
1 of 23
Audi

Oh hey, it's the 2021 Audi R8 Panther Edition.

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
2 of 23
Audi

Only 30 of these R8s will be sold in the US.

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
3 of 23
Audi

They'll all have rear-wheel drive.

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
4 of 23
Audi

Black paint and matte black wheels are part of the package.

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
5 of 23
Audi

Power comes from a 5.2-liter V10 engine.

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
6 of 23
Audi

The matte black wheels have red accents.

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
7 of 23
Audi

The whole look is pretty cool.

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
8 of 23
Audi

Black badges!

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
9 of 23
Audi

Carbon mirror caps!

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
10 of 23
Audi

Keep scrolling for more photos of this limited-edition R8.

Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
11 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
12 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
13 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
14 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
15 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
16 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
17 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
18 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
19 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
20 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
21 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
22 of 23
Audi
Read the article
2021 Audi R8 Panther
23 of 23
Audi
Read the article
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

7 Photos
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

28 Photos
2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a few small tweaks

2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a few small tweaks

24 Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

53 Photos
2021 Ducati Monster loses weight, gains power and makes us crazy

2021 Ducati Monster loses weight, gains power and makes us crazy

9 Photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

5 Photos
2021 Mazda3 hatchback: Class-leading looks

2021 Mazda3 hatchback: Class-leading looks

24 Photos