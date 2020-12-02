2021 Audi R8 RWD claws onto the scene with limited-run Panther Edition

Enlarge Image Audi

Audi revealed the super-special R8 Panther Edition on Wednesday, which officially kicks off sales of the new rear-wheel-drive version of the company's supercar in the US. The name is kind of weird, yeah, but the car itself is cool.

Panther refers to the exterior color -- Panther Black Crystal Effect, to be exact. In addition to that dark hue, the Panther Edition gets carbon mirror housings, matte black 20-inch wheels with red accents, a black-and-red interior scheme, racing shell seats, Alcantara trim and embroidered floor mats. Other standard equipment includes the R8's sport exhaust, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, illuminated door sills and more.

Limited to just 30 coupes in the US, every Panther Edition will use the R8's new rear-wheel-drive configuration. The supercar's naturally aspirated V10 engine produces 532 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, which Audi says is good for a 0-to-60-mph sprint of 3.6 seconds. A number of small mechanical tweaks help the RWD R8 keep its on-road finesse, and if it's anything like the old R8 RWS, it'll be a goddamn delight.

Look for the 2021 R8 Panther Edition to hit Audi dealers this month, priced from $186,495, including $1,495 for destination and a mandatory $1,700 gas guzzler tax (womp womp). The Panthers will be the first rear-drive 2021 R8s to hit the States this year, but don't worry, the standard-series models will follow in the not-too-distant future.