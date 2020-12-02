Audi revealed the super-special R8 Panther Edition on Wednesday, which officially kicks off sales of the new rear-wheel-drive version of the company's supercar in the US. The name is kind of weird, yeah, but the car itself is cool.
Panther refers to the exterior color -- Panther Black Crystal Effect, to be exact. In addition to that dark hue, the Panther Edition gets carbon mirror housings, matte black 20-inch wheels with red accents, a black-and-red interior scheme, racing shell seats, Alcantara trim and embroidered floor mats. Other standard equipment includes the R8's sport exhaust, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, illuminated door sills and more.
Limited to just 30 coupes in the US, every Panther Edition will use the R8's new rear-wheel-drive configuration. The supercar's naturally aspirated V10 engine produces 532 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, which Audi says is good for a 0-to-60-mph sprint of 3.6 seconds. A number of small mechanical tweaks help the RWD R8 keep its on-road finesse, and if it's anything like the old R8 RWS, it'll be a goddamn delight.
Look for the 2021 R8 Panther Edition to hit Audi dealers this month, priced from $186,495, including $1,495 for destination and a mandatory $1,700 gas guzzler tax (womp womp). The Panthers will be the first rear-drive 2021 R8s to hit the States this year, but don't worry, the standard-series models will follow in the not-too-distant future.
Discuss: 2021 Audi R8 RWD claws onto the scene with limited-run Panther Edition
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.