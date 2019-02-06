2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro dents planet's crust as it lands in Chicago

The second-gen Toyota Sequoia is now 12 model years old, yet Toyota still found a way to keep this Brobdingnagian body-on-frame brute relevant for a little while longer.

The 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro is the fourth vehicle to wear this off-road-ready badge, following the footsteps of the 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. While most of the updates for the Sequoia are specific to the TRD Pro, there's an important tech upgrade that affects every trim. There are also a few notable changes for all TRD Pro vehicles for the 2020 model year.

2020 Sequoia TRD Pro

The primary component of the Sequoia TRD Pro, and every TRD Pro vehicle for that matter, is a set of Fox off-road internal bypass shocks up front, which offer decent on-road behavior while firming up when the going gets rocky. Out back, there's a set of Fox monotube shocks that are also engineered to prevent bottoming out. The pistons are about 50 percent larger than those in the standard Sequoia rear shocks.

The look gets beefed up by way of a big ol' Toyota grille in black, which is standard on every TRD Pro model. The Sequoia TRD Pro also gets LED headlights, LED fog lights, and 18-inch BBS wheels in black. Four colors are on offer: white, black, gray and dark green. TRD Pro badges cover just about every side of the vehicle, while a front skid plate helps protect the oil pan. There's also a set of aluminum running boards and a roof rack. If you want to sound as beefy as you look, Toyota offers a TRD exhaust as an option.

Enlarge Image Toyota

There's a set of black leather-trimmed seats inside with TRD Pro badging stitched into the headrests and red contrast stitching. It also packs TRD Pro all-weather floor mats.

The Sequoia TRD Pro wields the same engine as always -- a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 that puts out 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only cog-swapper on offer. It'll tow up to 7,100 pounds and includes a tow hitch. Safety systems, including autobrake and adaptive cruise control, are also standard.

2020 TRD Pro lineup

Other upgrades for the Sequoia TRD Pro are mirrored across the entire lineup. All TRD Pro models, as well as their non-TRD relatives, receive a new infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility. The Sequoia TRD Pro is the only one of the group to use a 7-inch touchscreen -- all the rest get 8 inches.

Toyota spread a few updates across the TRD Pro lineup, too. The Tundra TRD Pro can now be had in either Double Cab or CrewMax configurations. The Tacoma TRD Pro gets new headlights, LED fog lights and a new wheel design, in addition to new tech borrowed from the Land Cruiser. The 4Runner TRD Pro gets a new grille and two USB ports for the back seats. Every TRD Pro vehicle now has standard keyless entry, too.

Chicago Auto Show: Stay up to date on everything coming from the Second City.

2019 Toyota Tacoma: Check out our latest review.