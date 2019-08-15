2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition darkens the mood

Meet the 2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition.
The special edition is available for both the sedan and hatchback.
The Corolla sedan with the Nightshade Edition starts life as an SE model.
The grille surround, 18-inch wheels, rocker panels and mirrors are all black.
Buyers don't have to go totally dark, as the car will come in three colors: Super White, Classic Silver Metallic and Black Sand Pearl.
The hatch gets all the same black equipment as the sedan except for black headlight lenses.
Like the sedan, white, silver and black are the only exterior colors offered here, too.
The looks don't require much additional charge either.
The Corolla sedan Nighshade Edition will cost $23,705.
The Nightshade hatchback will command $23,245.
Keep clicking to see more of the 2020 Corolla Nightshade Edition.