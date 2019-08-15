2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition boards the blackout package bandwagon

Enlarge Image Toyota

Blackout packages are all the rage these days among automakers. Why let precious dollars go to the aftermarket when the brand can sell popular black accents bundled in one package?

Toyota is no stranger to this thinking and has revealed the fifth and sixth model to earn what it calls its Nightshade Edition looks. On Thursday, the 2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade Edition bowed in both sedan and hatchback form. Each model receives the typical slew of darkened elements that the 4Runner, Camry, Highlander and Sienna Nightshade Editions all draw on.

The Corolla sedan with the Nightshade Edition starts life as an SE model with a CVT and adds blacked-out badges throughout the exterior. The same dark color finds its way to the grille surround, 18-inch wheels, rocker panels and mirrors. At the rear, a black spoiler and exhaust diffusor is finished in, you guessed it, black. Buyers don't have to go totally dark, as the car will come in three colors: Super White, Classic Silver Metallic and Black Sand Pearl.

The more utilitarian Corolla hatchback Nightshade Edition is also based on the SE model and sports a CVT. It gets all the same black equipment as the sedan except the black headlight frames that add to the look. Like the sedan, white, silver and black are the only exterior colors offered, too.

The looks don't require much additional charge either. The Corolla sedan Nightshade Edition will cost $23,705 after destination and the hatchback will command $23,245. That's $700 more for the sedan and $900 more for the hatchback compared to either model's respective starting price for the regular SE trim. Production for both special edition vehicles kicks off this fall.