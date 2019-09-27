Carry all the stuff with the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition

If you're going off the grid, it's important to make sure you have everything you need to keep from becoming a blip on the radar. Perhaps it won't all fit inside of one standard-issue 2020 Toyota 4Runner.
Good news: Toyota has a remedy to such a problem in the 2020 4Runner Venture Edition.
It's nothing too fancy, but it adds a Yakima Megawarrior roof rack to hold all sorts of stuff.
Obviously, it frees up space inside the SUV for more passengers, furry friends or whatever's required for an overlanding adventure.
Nothing much will give the special edition SUV away, but there are a set of 17-inch TRD wheels finished in a gunmetal color and black badges replace the typical chrome.
Prices for the 4Runner Venture Edition start at $45,405, or just about $2,000 more than the standard TRD Off-Road Premium model.