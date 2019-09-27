  • 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition
  • 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition
  • 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition
  • 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition
  • 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition
  • 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition

If you're going off the grid, it's important to make sure you have everything you need to keep from becoming a blip on the radar. Perhaps it won't all fit inside of one standard-issue 2020 Toyota 4Runner.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
1
of 6

Good news: Toyota has a remedy to such a problem in the 2020 4Runner Venture Edition.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
2
of 6

It's nothing too fancy, but it adds a Yakima Megawarrior roof rack to hold all sorts of stuff.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
3
of 6

Obviously, it frees up space inside the SUV for more passengers, furry friends or whatever's required for an overlanding adventure.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
4
of 6

Nothing much will give the special edition SUV away, but there are a set of 17-inch TRD wheels finished in a gunmetal color and black badges replace the typical chrome.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
5
of 6

Prices for the 4Runner Venture Edition start at $45,405, or just about $2,000 more than the standard TRD Off-Road Premium model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
6
of 6
Now Reading

Carry all the stuff with the 2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition

Up Next

2020 Toyota 86 gets some TRD goodies

Latest Stories

2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Porsche Taycan, Audi RS7 Sportback and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Hyundai will work with Cummins on fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles

Hyundai will work with Cummins on fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles

by
Koenigsegg breaks its own 0-400-0 kph record with the Regera hybrid hypercar

Koenigsegg breaks its own 0-400-0 kph record with the Regera hybrid hypercar

by
China's Baidu rolls out self-driving cars for public trial

China's Baidu rolls out self-driving cars for public trial

by
FCA and the SEC reach a settlement on charges of misreported sales

FCA and the SEC reach a settlement on charges of misreported sales

by