2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Edition ensures nothing's left behind

If you're going off the grid, it's important to make sure you have everything you need to keep from becoming a blip on the radar. Perhaps it won't all fit inside of one standard-issue 2020 Toyota 4Runner.

Good news: Toyota has a remedy to such a problem in the 2020 4Runner Venture Edition. It's nothing too fancy, but it adds a Yakima Megawarrior roof rack to hold all sorts of goodies. Obviously, it frees up space inside the SUV for more passengers, furry friends or whatever's required for an overlanding adventure.

Nothing much will give the special edition SUV away, but there are a set of 17-inch TRD wheels finished in a gunmetal color and black badges replace the typical chrome. The dark elements extend to the mirrors, door handles and rear spoiler for a few pops of contrast. Since it's based on the TRD Off-Road Premium model, all the same equipment is present, though Toyota deleted the "TRD Off-Road" badging to keep things more discreet.

Like all other 4Runners, a 4.0-liter V6 provides the oomph and makes 270 horsepower. That power flows through a five-speed automatic transmission to a part-time four-wheel drive system. A two-speed transfer case ensures greater flexibility when the going gets tough and a selectable rear locker is ready to help further when needed.

All 2020 4Runners also get a host of active safety features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. Prices for the 4Runner Venture Edition start at $45,405, or just about $2,000 more than the standard TRD Off-Road Premium model.