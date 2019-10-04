2020 Subaru Impreza sticks to a winning formula

  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza

Changes are rather mild for the 2020 Subaru Impreza with price increases occurring across the portfolio, but buyers will perhaps find more baked-in value than before.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
1
of 14

On the flip side, there's one fewer Impreza available with a manual transmission this time around.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
2
of 14

Here's the good news: the 2020 Impreza with its tweaked front fascia only costs $100 more in base trim.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
3
of 14

Buyers will be looking at a $19,595 total cost after a destination charge. For the five-door hatchback, the 2020 model costs $20,095.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
4
of 14

For those who are fans of the three-pedal lifestyle, there's bad news as we arrive at the Impreza Sport trim.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
5
of 14

The sedan version will no longer be offered with a manual transmission.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
6
of 14

At the top of the range, the Impreza Limited now costs $605 more, bringing the prices to $26,695 for the sedan and $27,195 for the hatchback.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
7
of 14

All Imprezas get the refreshed bumper and grille, while the hatchback gets an updated rear light design. The company's rear-seat reminder technology is also available on every model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
8
of 14

New wheel designs for Sport and Limited trims and the addition of an Ocean Blue exterior color round out the changes.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
9
of 14

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2020 Subaru Impreza.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Subaru
10
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
11
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
12
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
13
of 14

Read the article
Published:Photo:Subaru
14
of 14
Now Reading

2020 Subaru Impreza sticks to a winning formula

Up Next

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 is a bona fide track star

Latest Stories

2020 Lincoln Corsair, Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

2020 Lincoln Corsair, Audi Q5 plug-in hybrid and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
Denmark to EU: Ban sale of internal-combustion engine cars come 2040

Denmark to EU: Ban sale of internal-combustion engine cars come 2040

by
2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road variant won't come cheaply

2020 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road variant won't come cheaply

by
Continental invents self-inflating concept tire

Continental invents self-inflating concept tire

by
Tesla subject of new NHTSA probe over battery software update

Tesla subject of new NHTSA probe over battery software update

by