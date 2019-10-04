2020 Subaru Impreza sticks to a winning formula

Changes are rather mild for the 2020 Subaru Impreza with price increases occurring across the portfolio, but buyers will perhaps find more baked-in value than before.
On the flip side, there's one fewer Impreza available with a manual transmission this time around.
Here's the good news: the 2020 Impreza with its tweaked front fascia only costs $100 more in base trim.
Buyers will be looking at a $19,595 total cost after a destination charge. For the five-door hatchback, the 2020 model costs $20,095.
For those who are fans of the three-pedal lifestyle, there's bad news as we arrive at the Impreza Sport trim.
The sedan version will no longer be offered with a manual transmission.
At the top of the range, the Impreza Limited now costs $605 more, bringing the prices to $26,695 for the sedan and $27,195 for the hatchback.
All Imprezas get the refreshed bumper and grille, while the hatchback gets an updated rear light design. The company's rear-seat reminder technology is also available on every model.
New wheel designs for Sport and Limited trims and the addition of an Ocean Blue exterior color round out the changes.
