2020 Subaru Impreza prices reveal one fewer model with a manual transmission

Changes are rather mild for the 2020 Subaru Impreza with price increases occurring across the portfolio, but buyers will perhaps find more baked-in value than before. On the flip side, there's one fewer Impreza available with a manual transmission this time around.

Here's the good news: the 2020 Impreza with its tweaked front fascia only costs $100 more in base trim than the previous year's model. Buyers will be looking at a $19,595 total cost after a destination charge. For the five-door hatchback, the 2020 model costs $20,095. For those that opt for the CVT (which will be the vast majority of buyers) over the standard manual transmission, Subaru's EyeSight active safety system suite is standard, even for base model cars. It bundles safety functions like automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and more.

Using math skills reveals a $500 increase for the 2020 Impreza Premium trim for a price of $22,995 for the sedan and $23,495 for the hatchback. Heated front seats and a 6.5-inch touchscreen are the two big-ticket items for upgrading. Spend another $1,970 and you'll get other comforts like keyless entry, a moon roof and push-button start.

For those who are fans of the three-pedal lifestyle, though, there's bad news as we arrive to the Impreza Sport trim. The sedan version will no longer be offered with a manual transmission. Effectively, it makes the car $1,300 more expensive since the CVT was an $800 option last year. Comparing the CVT-equipped models apples-to-apples reveals a $500 price increase for a total cost of $24,395. The Impreza hatchback will still provide solace for stick-shift aficionados and starts at $23,795. Add the CVT to the hatch and the cost climbs to $24,895.

At the top of the range, the Impreza Limited now costs $605 more, bringing the prices to $26,695 for the sedan and $27,195 for the hatchback.

All Imprezas get the refreshed bumper and grille, while the hatchback gets an updated rear light design. The company's rear-seat reminder technology is also available on every model. New wheel designs for Sport and Limited trims and the addition of an Ocean Blue exterior color round out the changes.

What doesn't change is the engine. It's still a 2.0-liter flat-four boxer engine that makes 152 horsepower and 143 pound-feet of torque. Look for the updated compact cars at dealers later this month.