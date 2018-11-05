2020 Porsche 911 low-camo teasers mean it's coming soon

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Just as Porsche's done with the Taycan in the past, the automaker now has some camouflaged teasers of its next new car, the 2020 Porsche 911.
The camouflage is pretty darn limited, giving us our best look yet at the 992-generation Neunelfer.
While the front end doesn't change all that much, the rear end adopts slimmer lighting like the kind we've seen on the new Cayenne and Panamera.
As with every 911 generation before it, the silhouette stays as true as possible to the original design.
The very minimal camouflage should also signal that Porsche intends to unveil the 992 shortly.
Previously, Porsche told Car and Driver that the 2020 911 will debut at the LA Auto Show just after Thanksgiving.
That said, if plans change, it could potentially break cover at Detroit or Geneva in the dead of winter, although the warmer climes of LA certainly seem like the better fit.
Each location Porsche tests its cars serves a different purpose.
It heads to Finland to make sure the cars still start and handle cold as chilling as minus 31 degrees.
They trek to mountains to see how the cars run in thin air, and they blast around high-speed test tracks in Italy to ensure the car can handle prolonged abuse.
