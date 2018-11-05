  • 2020 Porsche 911 Teasers
Just as Porsche's done with the Taycan in the past, the automaker now has some camouflaged teasers of its next new car, the 2020 Porsche 911.

Read the article
1
of 11

The camouflage is pretty darn limited, giving us our best look yet at the 992-generation Neunelfer.   

Read the article
2
of 11

While the front end doesn't change all that much, the rear end adopts slimmer lighting like the kind we've seen on the new Cayenne and Panamera.     

Read the article
3
of 11

As with every 911 generation before it, the silhouette stays as true as possible to the original design.     

Read the article
4
of 11

The very minimal camouflage should also signal that Porsche intends to unveil the 992 shortly.     

Read the article
5
of 11

Previously, Porsche told Car and Driver that the 2020 911 will debut at the LA Auto Show just after Thanksgiving.

Read the article
6
of 11

That said, if plans change, it could potentially break cover at Detroit or Geneva in the dead of winter, although the warmer climes of LA certainly seem like the better fit.

Read the article
7
of 11

Each location Porsche tests its cars serves a different purpose.     

Read the article
8
of 11

It heads to Finland to make sure the cars still start and handle cold as chilling as minus 31 degrees.     

Read the article
9
of 11

They trek to mountains to see how the cars run in thin air, and they blast around high-speed test tracks in Italy to ensure the car can handle prolonged abuse.

Read the article
10
of 11

We can't wait.

Read the article
11
of 11
2020 Porsche 911 low-camo teasers mean it's coming soon

Lexus LX Inspiration Series is only a little inspiring

