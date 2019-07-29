Get back to base with the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera

By make and model
Porsche on Monday unveiled the 2020 911 base models.
Available in both Carrera and Carrera Cabriolet form, these two models are meant as the entry into the 911 lineup.
Both cars rock a 3.0-liter twin-turbo H6 that produces 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 9 and 0, respectively, over the outgoing generation.
An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, but if you're waiting for a manual, Porsche said it'll have more details on its stick shifts in the future.
Rear-wheel drive is standard, and there will likely be a base Carrera 4 with all-wheel drive at some point in the future.
The coupe will hit 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds, and while the convertible takes 4.2 seconds, both models can shave 0.2 seconds off that time by equipping the optional Sport Chrono Package.
The Carrera tops out at 182 mph, while the Carrera Cabriolet hits the limiter at 180 mph.
The coupe starts at $97,400 before the $1,350 destination charge, which is $15,800 lower than the Carrera S.
On the convertible side, the base Cabriolet starts at $110,200. Both should hit dealers in early 2020.
