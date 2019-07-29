2020 Porsche 911 finally surfaces in 379-hp base trim

Enlarge Image Porsche

We first saw the 992-generation Porsche 911 when the 2020 coupe model made its debut at the 2018 LA Auto Show, and then again with the convertible in Geneva this past March. However, at those times, Porsche only unveiled specs for the higher-output S and 4S trims. Those of you hoping for a solid base model can finally rest easy, because it's here, and it still rules.

Porsche on Monday unveiled the 2020 911 base models. Available in both Carrera and Carrera Cabriolet form, these two models are meant as the entry into the 911 lineup, progressing through S/4S, Turbo and beyond. As such, it has the lowest output of all the Neunelfers, but it's also the most affordable.

The base 992 wields the same engine as the S and 4S -- a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six. In this instance, it produces 379 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque, improvements of 9 and 0, respectively, over the outgoing generation. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, but if you're waiting for a manual, Porsche said it'll have more details on its stick shifts in the future. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and there will likely be a base Carrera 4 with all-wheel drive at some point in the future.

The coupe will hit 60 miles per hour in 4.0 seconds, and while the convertible takes 4.2 seconds, both models can shave 0.2 seconds off that time by equipping the optional Sport Chrono Package. The Carrera tops out at 182 mph, while the Carrera Cabriolet hits the limiter at 180 mph.

The base 911 variants don't look much different than their more powerful siblings, save for wheel choices and the reduced number of tailpipes. You can hardly call this a "base" model either, because it's loaded with some serious kit, like Porsche's PASM adaptive damping system, 13-inch iron brakes and a Wet Mode that can detect water on the ground and warn the driver. The wheels are staggered, with 19-inch alloys up front and 20-inchers out back. Inside, things are just about the same as on the S and 4S. There are some new seats, as well as redesigned bits across the dashboard. The 911 also picks up the latest iteration of Porsche's PCM infotainment system, which lives in a 10.9-inch touchscreen and works with Apple CarPlay.

If you're not missing the horsepower from the S, the 911 Carrera should represent a much better value. The coupe starts at $97,400 before the $1,350 destination charge, which is $15,800 lower than the Carrera S. On the convertible side, the base Cabriolet starts at $110,200. Both should hit dealers in early 2020.