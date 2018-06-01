The Nobe 100: Take our money now!

  • klaaskatus-a3
The three-wheeled Nobe 100 EV is an homage to a bevy of beloved classic cars.

The sleek styling and vintage charm give no hint to the fact that it's a three-wheel drive EV with a range of 136 miles.

The Nobe 100 is good for speeds over 60 mph, which combined with its small size and decent range, makes it a perfect city car.

The Nobe 100 was designed by a team of Estonian engineers and businessmen, and is now seeking funding to be built.

The Nobe's interior borrows from Mercedes' lovely Pagoda SL, among others.

Click or swipe through for a few more shots of the Nobe 100.

