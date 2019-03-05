2020 Mitsubishi ASX debuts sharper style for Geneva

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Mitsubishi has unveiled its new ASX crossover at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.
What you see here will land in the US later this year as the Outlander Sport, according to a quick chat with a Mitsubishi spokesperson.
Out back, the design is closer to the old ASX/Outlander Sport, but with revised taillights and a revised rear bumper.
The center console is a bit more rectilinear, and the 7-inch infotainment screen has been swapped out in favor of an 8-incher.
Gone is the not-so-hot nose of yore, and in its place is a sleeker, sharper front end that relies on the newer design language seen on the Eclipse Cross and Outlander.
In Europe, the ASX will sport a 2.0-liter I4 mated to either a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission.