The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is still kickin', and the European-market model -- the ASX -- has been refreshed. Revealed at the Geneva Motor Show, the new ASX crossover closely previews the US-market Outlander Sport. The refresher Outlander Sport will land in the US later this year, according to a quick chat with a Mitsubishi spokesperson.

Gone is the not-so-hot nose of yore, and in its place is a sleeker, sharper front end that relies on the newer design language seen on the Eclipse Cross and Outlander. It's more upright and more aggressive. Out back, the design is closer to the old ASX/Outlander Sport, but with revised taillights and a revised rear bumper. The side has a strong character line running near the door handles, too. It's a good look.

Enlarge Image Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow

The interior's refresh is mild, but noticeable. The center console is a bit more rectilinear, and the 7-inch infotainment screen has been swapped out in favor of an 8-incher. It can even display video stored on USB drives while the vehicle is stationary. Mitsubishi will soon release a companion app that allows users to check fuel levels and maintenance schedules without being in the car, too.

In Europe, the ASX will sport a 2.0-liter I4 mated to either a five-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission. Considering Mitsubishi is also calling Geneva the home of the Outlander Sport's debut, we'll likely find out more information about US powertrains closer to the show itself, which takes place in early March.

This isn't the only thing Mitsubishi has in store for Geneva. The company also revealed the all-electrified Engelberg Tourer concept.

