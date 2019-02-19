The Mercedes-Benz SLC goes out in style

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the very last brand-new Mercedes SLC.
It's called the Final Edition, and it'll arrive more than 20 years after the Mercedes SLK originally debuted.
The US-spec SLC300 will be painted gray, and will have unique, 18-inch wheels.
The Mercedes-AMG SLC43, meanwhile, will wear this new Sun Yellow paint -- a throwback to the Sunburst Yellow from the original SLK.
The SLC300 is powered by a 2.0-liter I4 engine with 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.
The Mercedes-AMG SLC43 uses a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6, with 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet.
Both cars come with automatic transmissions.
The original Mercedes SLK was one of the first folding hardtop convertibles.
The Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.
