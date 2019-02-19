Mercedes-Benz waves goodbye to the SLC roadster with Final Edition models

It's been 23 years since Mercedes-Benz launched the original SLK roadster, with its pointy taillights, folding hardtop and Sunburst Yellow paint. But time hasn't been too kind to the SLK -- now called the SLC -- and the sun will finally set on Mercedes' little two-seater next year.

To celebrate the SLK and SLC's long run, Mercedes will offer two new Final Edition models, both of which will hit US dealers sometime in 2020. The SLC300 Final Edition will be painted in Selenite Gray and will come with an AMG-styled front bumper. The SLC300 will also get gloss-black exterior accents, and dark-finish, 18-inch, five-spoke wheels.

The Mercedes-AMG SLC43, meanwhile, will wear a new Sun Yellow paint, reminiscent of the original color that we all remember from the original SLK. It'll also receive the same Final Edition exterior cues as the SLC300, but its 18-inch wheels will have yellow rim flange.

It's important to note that, while the photos accompanying this article show a yellow SLC300, that's a European-spec car. "In the US market the SLC300 Final Edition will be available in Selenite Gray," according to a Mercedes statement issued Tuesday.

Aside from the visual upgrades, the Final Edition SLCs are mechanically identical to the current models. That means there's a 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine under the hood of the SLC300, producing 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The AMG SLC43 ups the ante a bit, with a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 engine that puts out 385 horsepower and 384 pound-feet. The SLC300 will sprint to 60 miles per hour in a Mercedes-estimated 5.8 seconds, while the AMG SLC will do the same run in 4.6 seconds.

It's unclear if the Final Edition models will command a lot more money than their standard counterparts, but we'll know more closer to the cars' arrival on US soil next year. For now, look for the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition to greet the world at the Geneva Motor Show next month. Farewell, little guy.