The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class gets an updated look for 2020

The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class gets a small update for the 2020 model year.

New headlights and taillights, as well as new color and wheel options, highlight the visual changes.

The GLC300 will be offered with rear- or all-wheel drive in the US.

Power comes from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine.

The turbo engine gets 14 more horsepower than its predecessor, for 255 total.

That power is complemented by 273 pound-feet of sweet, turbocharged torque.

New driver-assistance tech includes active lane-change assist and route-based speed adaptation.

Infotainment duties are handled by Mercedes' most recent MBUX software.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the updated Mercedes GLC-Class.

