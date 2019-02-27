The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class gets an updated look for 2020

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class gets a small update for the 2020 model year.
New headlights and taillights, as well as new color and wheel options, highlight the visual changes.
The GLC300 will be offered with rear- or all-wheel drive in the US.
Power comes from a 2.0-liter, turbocharged engine.
The turbo engine gets 14 more horsepower than its predecessor, for 255 total.
That power is complemented by 273 pound-feet of sweet, turbocharged torque.
New driver-assistance tech includes active lane-change assist and route-based speed adaptation.
Infotainment duties are handled by Mercedes' most recent MBUX software.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
