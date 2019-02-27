2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets more power, more tech at the Geneva Motor Show

The Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class is the high-riding, crossover-shaped cousin of the well-liked C-Class sedan. So it only makes sense that, following the C-Class' midcycle refresh for 2019, the GLC is getting a similar suite of updates as we head into the 2020 model year.

Debuting at the Geneva Motor Show next week, the 2020 GLC-Class will continue to be offered in GLC300 guise in the US, with a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. (AMG variants will no doubt be on the docket, and we expect to see those soon.) You'll be able to spot the 2020 GLC300, thanks to its restyled headlights and taillights, in addition to new exterior colors and wheel options.

Like the C300, the GLC300 is powered by an updated, 2.0-liter, turbocharged I4 engine that produces 255 horsepower -- up 14 from last year -- and 273 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes' smooth-operating nine-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Where the GLC differentiates itself from the C-Class is in the infotainment tech department. The 2020 GLC300 gets Mercedes' new MBUX software, housed on a 10.2-inch touchscreen atop the center stack. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster sits to the left, controllable via thumbpads on the steering wheel. This is the same version of MBUX we've seen in other new Mercedes products, with great, high-res displays, and voice control.

More tech arrives by way of new driver-assistance features, including Mercedes' lane-change assist and route-based speed adaptation, which is built into the Distronic adaptive cruise control, and can automatically slow the vehicle down as it approaches curves, junctions, etc.

Following its debut in Geneva, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC300 will hit US dealerships in late 2019. Pricing is still unavailable, but the 2019 GLC300 starts at $40,700, so expect the 2020 model to come in a little bit higher than that.